Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

