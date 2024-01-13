Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 1.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 479,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 576,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

WBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in Wallbox by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

