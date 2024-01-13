voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 3.7 %

voxeljet stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

