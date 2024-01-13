Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDRX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.