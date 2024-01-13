Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 3.6%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.41). Approximately 10,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Vector Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.58. The stock has a market cap of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 775.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03.

About Vector Capital

(Get Free Report)

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.