Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

