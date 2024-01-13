Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.75

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.39, with a volume of 374334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

