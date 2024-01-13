United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.