UBS Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $440.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $376.40 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

