UBS Group Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $40.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.