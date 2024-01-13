Tufton Capital Management Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. 1,514,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

