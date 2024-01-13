Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

