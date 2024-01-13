Truist Financial Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $93.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.88.

MCHP stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

