Truist Financial Cuts BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) Price Target to $2.00

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:BFX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. BowFlex has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.46.

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). BowFlex had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BowFlex will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BowFlex Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

