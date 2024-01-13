Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.74. 8,021,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,131. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

