TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. 1,212 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

