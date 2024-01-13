Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.21 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and $50.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,245.56 or 1.00311981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00244438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,082,551 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,063,420.297196 with 3,456,599,636.8737607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12694961 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $54,488,128.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.