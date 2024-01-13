Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.63

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 390603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

