Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.63

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 390603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.