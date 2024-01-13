The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $72.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after buying an additional 555,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

