The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

