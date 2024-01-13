Telsey Advisory Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.