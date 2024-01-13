T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

