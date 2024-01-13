Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 0.9%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.39 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.49). Approximately 41,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 159,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.50).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Supreme’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

