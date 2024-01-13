Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

