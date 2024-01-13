Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,927 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $106,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.65 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.