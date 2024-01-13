Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,225 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $139,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $290.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.