Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 189,188 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $143,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

