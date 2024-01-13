Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aptiv worth $124,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

