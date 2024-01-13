Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $122.43 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,595,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $122,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

