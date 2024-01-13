Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $141,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

