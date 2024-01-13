Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 110,195 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $113,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

