Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,763 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 316.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 977,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 743,303 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

