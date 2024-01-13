StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

