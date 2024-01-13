Stifel Nicolaus Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

