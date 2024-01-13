Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 12.96%. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

