State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.