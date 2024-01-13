Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 204 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

