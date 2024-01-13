Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Society Pass Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SOPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 404,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 152.80% and a negative net margin of 243.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOPA. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Greenridge Global assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

