Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Silver Spike Investment Increases Dividend

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Analysts expect that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Silver Spike Investment

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.