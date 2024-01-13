Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Up 4.7%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 92,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 173,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Sernova Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
