Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.77 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

