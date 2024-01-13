Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

