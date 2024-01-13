SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

