Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 122,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

