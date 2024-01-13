Sandy Spring Bank Has $924,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

