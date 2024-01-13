Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $105.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

