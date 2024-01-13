Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. 5,182,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.03. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

