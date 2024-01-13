Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. 3,053,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

