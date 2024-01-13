Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.96.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

