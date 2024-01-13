Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 307,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.82. Rogers has a 1 year low of $115.13 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

